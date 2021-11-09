'Halo Infinite' team member Patrick Wren has joined Respawn Entertainment to work on a new 'Star Wars' game.

The former senior multiplayer designer has now departed 343 Industries and moved onto a new studio in a fresh role for an as yet unannounced project.

He tweeted: "I am happy to announce that today is my first day on the Jedi team as a Senior Encounter Designer @Respawn.

"I am so excited to be back on Star Wars and work with this incredible team."

The unknown title won't be his first time working in the franchise, having lent his skills to 'Star Wars: First Assault' between 2012 and 2013 - although that project was cancelled when Disney bought the 'Star Wars' brand from George Lucas.

He joined 343 in 2013 and worked on the likes of 'Halo 5: Guardians' and 'Halo Infinite'.

While he's not confirmed any details about his first Respawn project, his Twitter post shows him wearing a 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' t-shirt, which could point towards him working on the sequel.

The follow-up hasn't been officially announced, but over summer Electronic Arts said it will continue to develop and invest in the series.

CEO and director Andrew Wilson said in August: "Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 was also a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game.

"We're continuing to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP."