Netflix have insisted Carole Baskin and her husband have "no claim at all" after they took legal action over the 'Tiger King' sequel.

The Big Cat Rescue boss and her spouse, Howard Baskin, filed a complaint against the streaming service last week, alleging breach of contract for featuring them in the new documentary series and its promotional trailer, despite their refusal to be involved with the show.

And while the Baskins claimed the use of footage originally shot for the first 'Tiger King' for anything other than the initial documentary violates the release forms they signed before filming, Netflix have now filed a response in which they insisted that isn't the case.

Documents obtained by People magazine by Netflix and Royal Goode Productions state Carole and Howard signed nine appearance releases and two location releases for 'Tiger King' in 2019 which "explicitly permit Defendants to use the footage in later projects."

The paperwork added: "Defendants did not need to obtain a release from Plaintiffs to use the footage in ''Tiger King 2 or its promotional trailers. And there is nothing in any of the appearance releases that prohibits any use of the footage. Accordingly, Plaintiffs have no claim at all, much less one that can evade Defendants' First Amendment."

A judge had previously denied a motion for a temporary restraining order which would stop footage of Carole, Howard, and their sanctuary from being featured in the sequel because it "would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond."

The ruling continued: "While the Court understands the Baskins' frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants' footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages."

Carol has been vocal in the past about her unhappiness at the way she was depicted on the show, in particular the scrutiny over her missing first husband, Don Lewis, and insisted she had expected the programme to focus on her animal rescue efforts.

And Howard recently fumed in a new statement: "While we cannot stop Netflix and Royal Goode Productions from producing low-brow, salacious and sensational programing, we do believe that we have the right to control footage filmed of us under false pretenses.

"We like to believe that most Americans will agree that we should be entitled to protect our reputations in this manner and hold entertainment giants to their word."