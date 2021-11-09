Ryan Reynolds "learns from" Blake Lively.

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters James, six, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty with the former 'Gossip Girl' star - thinks the key to his successful nine-year marriage is the fact he and the 34-year-old actress "like" one another and their relationship is built on a strong friendship.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends.

"Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it.

"We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."

Meanwhile, Ryan admitted he is "fascinated" by how "vulnerable" his friend and 'Red Notice' co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is.

He said: "Dwayne is way more - this is more of a serious sense - he's way more vulnerable than I would guess and I find that very fascinating.

"I've known him for 21-ish years and early on he was very, kind of, tough and hard to kinda crack.

"And then these days he's much more in tune with that vulnerability, and I think that's why he's such a giant global superstar because that juxtaposition that he walks around with all day, it's fascinating."

Gal Gadot also appears in the film and Ryan - who recently announced he is taking a break from acting - admitted he was always waiting for her to play pranks on set because she has such a "sense of mischief".

He said: "Gal is much, much - and I think you see it in 'Red Notice' - much funnier than maybe people have previously understood. She has a wicked sense of humour, and has kind of like got a real sense of mischief.

"I always feel like there's a prank about to happen or something. She has a real sort of mischief maker kind of attitude."