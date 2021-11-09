Ireland Baldwin has defended Travis Scott over the Astroworld Festival crush.

The 26-year-old star has compared the shocking incident - which saw eight people die and hundreds more left injured in a crowd surge - to the recent tragedy on the 'Rust' film set when her father, Alec Baldwin, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Ya'll are really killing me these days. You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon spreading misinformation.

"First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad.

“And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show? (sic)"

Ireland said she was "heartbroken" for the families of the victims, but insisted it wasn't Travis' "fault" as he wouldn't have been able to see what was happening in the crowd at Texas' NRG Stadium.

She added: "I am heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one. Everyone should feel safe when they're going to enjoy live music.

"But it's not Travis Scott's fault. Any actual musician would validate that you can't see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors".

She described the backlash as "cancel culture bulls***" and urged people to reassess their reaction.

She said: "C'mon people... do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls***.

"People lost their children at this show and you've got to say is that Travis Scott's music is demonic and be belongs in prison? Jesus. (sic)"

The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker was on stage when the surge led to the tragic deaths of the eight festival-goers - who have since been named as Mirza Baig, Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinke, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta Avila and Brianna Rodriguez - and the 30-year-old rapper has vowed to cover the costs of laying the victims to rest.

Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy, and the rapper will work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

Travis, Live Nation and ScoreMore Shows have been named in 14 separate lawsuits relating to the festival.