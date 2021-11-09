Casey Batchelor's home life is "manic" because of her three young children.

The 37-year-old reality star - who has Florence, three, Sadie, 21 months, and Daisy, four months, with fiance Dane Goodson - feels like she has "triplets" because all of her kids are still so reliant on her for their every need and she never gets a minute to herself.

She told new! magazine: “You don’t have a minute to yourself. It’s manic. Because I’ve got three babies so close in age, it’s like I’ve got triplets. They’re all so reliant on me.

“Florence, my eldest, is three and a half and she’s delayed with her speech and language, so that makes her quite young for her age. She’s out of nappies now, thank God.

“If I’m feeding Daisy, Sadie’s at the toddler stage, so she’s climbing on everything. I have to run over and get her off and then Florence is like, ‘Wee-wee’, so then I have to take her to the toilet. You don’t have a minute to yourself.

“I get up at 5am most mornings and then I get into bed at half eight or nine o’clock at night. Then I’m up through the night doing feeds.”

The fitness guru admitted she feels like she's been pregnant for years, and has found the whole experience draining, leaving her feeling she couldn't give her older daughters the attention they needed.

She said: “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for the whole of my thirties. And what’s difficult is that when I’m pregnant, I get drained.

“I couldn’t give the baby [I’ve already got] my full attention because at the end of the pregnancy I’m so zapped of energy.”

“And then I’ve got a new baby who needs the night feeds and the older baby is starting to sleep through. I’ve had night feeds for three years now.”

But despite her exhaustion, Casey is keen to have a fourth child in the future because she'd love to have a son.

She said: “We’d like a boy. I love my girls and it’s like I’ve got my own girl gang, but I would like to have a little boy to have that son’s love.”