David Gandy has become a father for the second time.

The 41-year-old model has confirmed his partner Stephanie Mendoros - with whom he already has two-year-old daughter Matilda - gave birth to a baby girl last weekend and he is focused on building a better world for his kids.

Appearing on 'This Morning', host Holly Willoughby asked: "Didn't you have your second daughter last weekend?"

David confirmed: "A second daughter, full house. We have to be very aware now of building the future for those guys, not us."

And David joked he now has "no control" over anything in his house as he's outnumbered by females.

He joked: "But a house full of women - even the dog. I get ignored by everyone now. I have no control over anything, I've learnt that...

"I thought we'd just got past watching Peppa Pig or Duggee for the four thousandth time, or Baby Shark and then Halloween Baby Shark and Christmas Baby Shark."

The British model - who has been dating the barrister for four years and previously romances The Saturdays singer Mollie King - previously admitted he'd love to have a big family, though insisted he didn't want a brood as large as his sister's, who has five children.

He said: "My sister has five children. So I have five nephews and nieces. We have great fun together bouncing around on the trampoline when I go to visit them. Dora too. They all want to play. I've seen them growing up. It's a great family.

Asked whether he would look to beat his sister's family size, he added: "I'm definitely not going to try and beat that record. Stephanie can have five. I'll have five cars."