Demi Lovato credits meditation for helping them realise they are non-binary.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker - who announced in May they would be using they/them pronouns because they don't identify as exclusively male or female - learned "so much" about themselves during the coronavirus pandemic because they had more time to reflect.

The 29-year-old singer told Becky G on her upcoming Facebook Watch series, ‘Face to Face with Becky G’: "I started learning so much about myself during quarantine. I started meditating and I had meditated in the years before but nothing like what happened in quarantine."

Demi found by stopping to reflect and simply breathe, they discovered their “masculine energy” matched their “feminine energy.”

They continued: "When I started assessing my spiritually, I realised my masculine energy was just as prominent as my feminine energy. I came to the conclusion, I identify as non-binary and gender non-conforming."

Sharing their journey is something that the former ‘Sonny With A Chance’ star feels “important” to be open about because of how much they struggled with it initially but felt "really, really great" about after coming out.

They said: "[It was] very important to share with other people because I know there is someone out there dealing with the same thoughts I was having.

"And I just want people out there to know, especially young people who are entering a world where they might not feel secure or scared to come out. I want to show people that it's OK and it feels really, really great."

Demi previously explained it had taken 18 months to "have the revelation" they are non-binary.

They said earlier this year: "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary.

“With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."