Megan Thee Stallion wants to "help and support" the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Eight fans lost their lives and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge during Travis Scott's performance at his event at Houston's NRG Park on Friday (05.11.21) and the 'WAP' hitmaker admitted she feels "terrible" about the disaster and wants to do whatever she can to assist because she feels a special connection as the shocking incident occurred in her home town.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Houston is my hometown. It has a special place in my heart. I feel terrible. Whatever we can do, I want to help. I want to support. Always. That's my duty. That's what I gotta do.

"And we're just sending prayers and we're sending condolences. And we're sending positive energy to everybody and their family."

Roddy Ricch previously announced he would donate his fee from performing at the event to the families of victims.

Travis himself has offered to cover the funeral costs for those who lost their lives, while he and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also teaming up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing mental health support, to offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions for anyone affected by the tragedy, and the 'Sicko Mode' rapper will work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America National and MHA of Greater Houston for those in need of mental health services.

A statement issued on behalf of the 'Goosebumps' singer said: "Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

"These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

Drake - who had been on stage with Travis - has vowed to "be of service in any way I can" to help those affected.

In a statement posted to Instagram, he said: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

“I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

ScoreMore Shows, which helped produce the festival alongside Live Nation, have also separately pledged to provide mental health counselling and will establish a fund to help with medical costs from the incident.