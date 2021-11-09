Will Young told Demi Moore he was a pig farmer.

The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker got talking to the 'Ghost' actress - who has three children with ex-husband Bruce Willis and was also previously married to Ashton Kutcher - in a hotel bar in Los Angeles and because she didn't recognise him, he invented a fake back story for himself as "everyone" in the city typically claims to work in the entertainment industry.

He admitted: "I used to tell people I was a very successful organic farmer.

"I remember going to LA once, I arrived late in the evening, and I was in this hotel, and there was Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. It was Demi Moore’s and Bruce Willis’s daughter's birthday.

"She came to sit next to me, I was having a cigarette by the swimming pool, and she said, ‘What do you do?’ and because literally everyone is an actor or a singer, I thought I'm just not going to say that, so I said, 'I am a very successful organic pig farmer.' And she said, 'Where do you sell your sausages?' and I said, 'In Harrods'... She was very sweet.”

The 42-year-old singer may cross paths with Demi again in the future as he is keen to return to acting and teased there may be something "big" in the pipeline.

He told Magic Radio presenter Tom Price: "I was in LA at the beginning of Covid, I went for a break, but I ended up doing quite a big audition."

Will is also busy with a new wellbeing book and podcast, which he hopes will be available soon.

He said: "I have been writing this wellbeing book, an A-Z of wellbeing because I have had a lot of therapy and I have a black book of brilliant therapists, and I am starting a podcast.

"I probably shouldn’t be talking about it now but I am starting a podcast next year which is all about wellbeing. The rule is I don’t interview famous people. I interview experts and I have interviewed some amazing people.

"I think it will come out in January or February, if I get my act together.”

Listen to Tom Price on Magic Radio each weekend from 6am – www.magic.co.uk.