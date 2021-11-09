Kerry Katona is "in a lot of pain" after suffering a shoulder tear.

The 41-year-old star has revealed she's suffering at the moment, and her injury meant she couldn't join in with her daughter Lilly, 18, as she jumped out of a plane to raise money for the Homeless House charity.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "We are all so proud of her, she was amazing. I was gutted I couldn't do it with her.

"I've got a tear in my left shoulder and a really bad back right now, so I couldn't risk it.

"I'm in a lot of pain though, so it was the right decision to leave it."

Kerry - who has Lilly and Molly, 20, with her first husband Brian McFadden - admitted she found the whole experience "nerve-racking" as she watched her girl from the ground.

She added: "It was absolutely nerve-racking watching her. There were loads of people taking part and Lilly was in the last group.

"I interviewed them all when they came back down and they said they would happily do it all over again!

"She's absolutely mad but so brave. I couldn't be a prouder mum."

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who also has Heidi, 14, and Max, 13, with second husband Mark Croft and seven-year-old Dylan-Jorge with late third husband George Kay - recently admitted while she would love to have a baby with fiance Ryan Mahoney, she doesn't want to risk her own health to do so.

She said: "Gwyneth Paltrow has been open about how she nearly died when she gave birth to her daughter Apple, who's now 17.

"I can totally relate to her as I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, and that's why I never want to be pregnant ever again. It was very traumatic and I still think about it.

“It’s affected me so much that I don’t want other pregnancy. Even though I still want more children. I’m not willing to put my body through that again.”