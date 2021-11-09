Scott Disick was offered "an outrageous amount of money" to join the Kardashians' new Hulu show.

The 38-year-old star shot to fame through his appearances in 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', and Scott has been offered an eye-watering amount of money to commit to the family's new series, according to Us Weekly.

Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Kourtney Kardashian - insisted he'll only join the new show if he "got paid a lot".

And after being offered what he asked for, Scott - who split from model Amelia Gray Hamlin earlier this year - has been happy to commit to the project and has followed the rules over recent weeks.

In October, meanwhile, Scott was said to be feeling "really sad" about Kourtney's engagement.

The TV star knew that Kourtney and Travis Barker were likely to get engaged at some point - but he still felt "low" after they announced the news via social media.

A source said: "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."

The brunette beauty recently got engaged to the music star at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.

And at the time, Scott started avoiding the newly-engaged couple, as he came to terms with the situation.

Another insider said: "He will always be a part of the Kardashian family but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis."

Megan Fox - Kourtney's showbiz pal - has also described the reality star and Travis as a "perfect match".

The actress explained: "I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other.

"They are soulmates. They love each other and they have a really intense connection."