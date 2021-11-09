Bella Hadid views her mental health as a "rollercoaster of obstacles".

The 25-year-old model has taken to social media to discuss her personal struggles and to reassure her followers that "there is always a light at the end of the tunnel".

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos of Bella in tears, she said on Instagram: "This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now.

"Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides.

"But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) (sic)"

Bella admitted it's taken her years to truly understand her own mental health.

And the brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - has found ways of coping with her personal issues over time.

She said: "it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. (sic)"