Lady Gaga thinks the "strength" of her 'House of Gucci' character has stayed with her.

The 35-year-old pop star plays the part of Patrizia Reggiani - who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci - in the new biographical drama film, and Gaga admits that particular elements of her character have remained with her.

Speaking at the UK premiere of the movie in London's Leicester Square, she shared: "You know, a lot about Patrizia really stayed with me. Her strength really stood with me."

The new movie tells the story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio, who was the head of the fashion house Gucci.

And Gaga revealed that she left no stone unturned in her preparation for the role, likening her approach to that of an investigative journalist and revealing that it took six months to master Patrizia's accent.

Speaking about her character in the film, Gaga explained: "A lot of people don't know this, but when she married Mauricio Gucci, his entire family had turned their back on him, so she didn't marry for money. And when he was murdered, also they were divorced. So there was nothing financially at stake for her when all of this took place, which I found fascinating as a woman because I thought, 'Oh well, then it's because she was hurt.' Then it's because it was love.

"So I spent a lot of time ... I spent six months working on the accent and also delving like a journalist into her life and into their lives to see what were the moments that she was hurt, not included, traumatised ... and how then did this make motivation for murder."