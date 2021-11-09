Katie Price "could have killed someone" in her drink-drive crash.

The 43-year-old star pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance after crashing her car on September 28, and Katie has now broken her silence about the crash in an Instagram video.

The former glamour model - who recently completed a stint in rehab - said in the now-deleted video: "I got behind the wheel of the car. I regret it. I have upset people around me, and I have upset myself. I could have been hurt or I could have been dead. I could have killed someone, or I could have injured someone."

Katie was sat beside her fiance Carl Woods in the video, and she promised to fully "explain what happened" at a later date.

The TV star was arrested after crashing her car in West Sussex and is due to be sentenced on December 15.

A court previously heard that she told police officers at the scene: "I took drugs, I should not be driving."

Joe Harrington, Price's defence solicitor, said in court at the time: "As I understand it, she had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.

"She has had a lot of personal problems recently.

"Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed. So, quite a lot going on in this lady's life, a really difficult period."

Julie Hutton, the chair of the bench, handed the star an interim driving ban.

She also warned her: "We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified."