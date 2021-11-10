Matthew McConaughey doesn't agree with COVID-19 vaccination mandates for children.

The 52-year-old actor - who has kids Levi, 12, Livingston, eight, and Via, 11, with his wife Camila Alves - has claimed he would need "more information" before supporting the idea but dismissed the idea of a "conspiracy theory" around the vaccines.

Speaking to 'DealBook Online Summit', he said: "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids.

"I still want to find out more information... I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it.

“Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.”

His comments come after it was revealed last week the US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in kids aged five to 11.

On the subject of getting his own children vaccinated, Matthew added: "Right now I'm not vaccinating mine, I'll tell you that."

Meanwhile, the 'Dallas Buyers Club' star recently revealed he's still undecided about a career in politics.

He's been weighing up the pros and cons of running for governor of Texas for some time, and recently placed well ahead of incumbent Greg Abbott in opinion polls.

However, Matthew still isn’t sure if he should actually run, because he thinks politics is a “bag of rats” and believes his life “outside of politics” is better than it would be if he changed his career path.

He said: “One side of the argument is, McConaughey, exactly. That’s why you need to go get in there.

“The other side is, pfft, that’s a bag of rats, man. Don’t touch that with a 10-foot pole. There’s another — you have another lane. You have another category to have influence, and get done things you’d like to get done, and help how you think you can help, and even heal divides. Maybe it’s much better outside of politics.”