Bethesda has a "one-pager" planned out for 'Fallout 5'.

Studio director Todd Howard has revealed the company has some big ideas for the next stage in the franchise, but there are other projects - such as 'The Elder Scrolls 6' and sci-fi adventure 'Starfield' - taking priority at the moment.

Asked about the possibility of the studio passing the next mainline title to another developer, he told IGN: "Look, Fallout's really part of our DNA here.

"We've worked with other people from time to time – I can't say say what's gonna happen. You know, we have a one-pager on 'Fallout 5', what we want to do."

A one-pager is a high-level document outlining a product or business idea which - in a gaming context - would typically include a broad concept, the game's plot, mechanics, its target audience, and other unique ideas.

However, Todd noted that 'The Elder Scrolls 6' is still years away, which means 'Fallout 5' isn't close to getting started.

He did acknowledge the long gap between 'Skyrim' and its sequel, and admitted he'd love to be able to cut down that time for 'Fallout' if it was possible.

He said: "Again, if I could wave my hand and have ['Fallout 5'] out – you know, I'd like to find a way to accelerate what we do, but I can't really say today or commit to anything, [like] what's going to happen when."