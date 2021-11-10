Britney Spears has revealed Donatella Versace is making her wedding dress.

The 39-year-old star - who is set to tie the knot with Sam Asghari after he proposed in September after five years together - has given some details about her special day and admitted the designer is working on her gown.

Alongside some pictures and a video of her dancing in a pink, tulle gown, she wrote on Instagram: "No ... this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!!

"Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak .... Have a good night folks !!!! (sic)"

Her post comes after the 'Toxic' hitmaker asked her fans for advice on where she and Sam, 27, should get married.

In a social media video, she said: "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now.

"I have no idea where I want to get married. We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

Personal trainer Sam then suggested that she asks her fans, to which she replied: "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

Last month, it was reported the 'Stronger' singer was hoping to get married in Hawaii before her 40th birthday in December.

A source said at the time: "Britney and Sam would love to get married in Hawaii, it’s where they feel the most happy. Britney would love to do it on or before her 40th, on December 2.

“They’re planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends.”

In court documents filed on November 2, the 39-year-old singer's father's new lawyer, Alex M. Weingarten, submitted papers requesting that the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years be dissolved without "any caveat”.

Jamie Spears has also agreed to hand over all documents relating to his time as co-conservator of his daughter's estate and insisted he has “nothing to hide", after the 'Womanizer' hitmaker's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, previously vowed to investigate him as he claimed he “profited off his daughter’s conservatorship".

Last month, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who was appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate.