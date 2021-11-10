Rachel Bloom and Sir Ben Kingsley have joined the star-studded cast of ‘The School For Good and Evil.’

The Netflix movie - which is based on a 2013 young adult novel, the first in a six-part series written by Soman Chainani - has announced a string of new names who have joined the cast of the Paul Feig-directed project, including Rob Delaney and Mark Heap.

The quartet join previously-announced stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Jamie Flatters, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne.

The movie is set at a school for the training of heroes and villains and focuses on two best friends Sophie, played by Sophia Anne Caruso, and Agatha, played by Sofia Wylie, and the decisions which will define their paths.

Questions swirl about whether each one will enter the School for Good or the School For Evil and the pair get a shock when they don't end up where they expect.

The project is currently filming in Northern Ireland and is set to debut on Netflix next year.

The 'School For Good and Evil' includes a production team consisting of Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum - who helped create ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ and ‘Maleficent’ - along with Jane Startz and Laura Fisher.

Paul - the director - will also produce.

Stephen Jones, Zach Roth, Patricia Riggen and the book’s author will serve as executive producers.

The last book in the series - which has sold over 2.5 million copies - was released in June 2020 by Harper Collins.