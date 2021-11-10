'Mario' creator Shigeru Miyamoto wants to "expand" the '3D Super Mario' series.

Nintendo is looking towards its next game in the franchise, and the studio want to help make the title accessible to "people of all generations".

During the company's latest earnings briefing, Miyamoto said: "When we develop software, we strive to incorporate new elements, but at the same time we want to make it easy for even first time players to have fun.

"Recently, people of all generations have been enjoying the 3D Mario game Super Mario Odyssey, released in 2017, so for 3D Mario going forward, we want to try expanding further in new ways."

He noted that Nintendo's goal after 'Super Mario Galaxy' launched in 2007 was to make the games "more accessible", which saw the studio drop 'New Super Mario Bros. Wii'.

He explained how they then brought out 'Super Mario Run' on mobile, which was seen as "even simpler" and more approachable for newcomers to the franchise.

Nintendo are yet to announce a new '3D Mario' game, but it seems an inevitability with these comments and the huge success of 'Super Mario Odyssey', which has sold almost 22 million copies and is one of the best-selling Switch titles ever.