Emily Ratajkowski thinks Pete Davidson is “super charming”.

The 30-year-old model-and-actress understands the sex appeal of ‘Saturday Night Live' Pete Davidson - who has previously dated the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor and has recently been romantically linked with Kim Kardashian West - and doesn't think it's surprising he often dates high-profile women.

Emily explained her feelings while appearing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, recounting a shoot she did with the 27-year-old funnyman.

She said: “Pete - he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive.”

Emily - who has six-month-old son Sylvester with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - acknowledged that most men don’t understand the appeal of the tattooed comedian, however pointed out that “he seems super charming” and “vulnerable”.

She continued: “He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

To top it off, the 'Gone Girl' actress lauded Pete's “super great relationship with his mom.”

Elsewhere on the show, the ‘My Body’ author shared about how "insane" it was juggling parenthood with writing her new book but thinks that it has all “worked out” great.

The model said: “So I was like writing a book and breast feeding every two to three hours. And felt totally insane and incapable of doing it. And now I'm here talking about it so I think things have worked out.”

When asked by Seth, if the book of “personal essays” was “cathartic” to pen, Emily called it “an act of control.”

She elaborated: “I think that writing it was sort of an act of control for me and creating something that was just mine, felt so good and you know, I think now it's a little bit of like letting it go into the world and letting go of that control and it's been really weird to be talking about the book so much when it's not been available to people.”