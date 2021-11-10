Tracy Morgan has a new girlfriend.

The 52-year-old comic - who split from wife Megan Woolover in July 2020 after almost five years of marriage - was spotted leaving Studio 8H in Manhattan, New York, with a mystery woman on Monday (07.11.21) night and he confirmed to photographers that she is his partner.

However, Tracy didn't disclose the name of his date and his spokesperson hasn't yet commented on the news.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star left the studio wearing a yellow bomber jacket with fur trim over a black shirt and Louis Vuitton boots, while the woman he was with looked stylish in a cream peacoat and black suede boots.

Tracy confirmed last year that he and Megan - with whom he has eight-year-old daughter Maven - had split.

He said in a statement at the time: "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

The '30 Rock' star - who also has Gitrid, 35, Malcom, 33, and Tracy Jr., 29, with his first wife, Sabina Morgan - tied the knot with Megan, 34, in August 2015 at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey, after having been together for four years and getting engaged within months.

One year before their marriage, Tracy was involved in a serious car accident, when a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter he was a passenger in was hit by a Walmart truck.

The crash killed his friend and fellow comic James McNair, and left Tracy with a broken leg, femur, nose and ribs.

Megan was a key support system for Tracy during his recovery, which saw him wheelchair-bound for months and spending time recovering at a rehab facility.

Following the accident, Tracy said his purpose in life is to "spread love", which he only realised after dicing with death.

He said in 2017: "It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it.

"I thought I was going to die for a long time.

"My thoughts - I was in a very dark place. I was sitting right here, contemplating suicide. I couldn't walk. Emotionally, it's hard for me to deal with.

"I don't think I cheated death. I think this was the plan. My room wasn't ready."