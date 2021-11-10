Travis Scott is being sued for $1 million by the family of a nine-year-old boy who was "nearly crushed to death" at Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma as doctors attempt to alleviate the trauma he suffered to his brain, liver and kidney when he was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death" during the rapper's set at his event in Houston, Texas on Friday (05.11.21).

The complaint stated: "To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident."

The lawsuit - which refers to the youngster only as E.B. - has alleged "negligence in a great number of aspects, including crowd control, failure to provide proper medical attention, hiring, training, supervision and retention" from Travis, Live Nation Entertainment, Scoremore Mgmt, and others involved in organising the event at NRG Park.

Personal injury attorney Ben Crump explained the lawsuit had been filed in court so independent experts commissioned by the Blount family's legal team would be able to access the roped-off crime scene at the venue, where hundreds were injured and eight died following a crowd surge.

He added: "The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival.

"We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma."

The defendants are accused of failing to stop the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker's performance until more than 40 minutes after the "mass casualty event" started and the family are seeking damages "for negligent and grossly negligent conduct".

Live Nation said in a statement to People magazine: "[We will] continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."

Ezra had been at the concert with his father Treston.

Numerous lawsuits have already been filed over the tragedy.