Kim Cattrall has been cast in the ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot.

The 65-year-old actress will be playing a recurring role in the Peacock-produced revamp of the show, which originally ran on Showtime between 2000 and 2005, and her character is described as “a martini-soaked, high-society southern debutante with trailer park roots.”

The revamped show is based on the 1999 Channel 4 series - which was created by Russell T. Davies - which in turn inspired the North American version. Both have been lauded as groundbreaking television for LGBT representation as it explored gay life on both sides of the pond.

The ‘Crossroads’ star’s new gig comes after she was also cast in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off, ‘How I Met Your Father’ as the future voice of the show’s star Hilary Duff’s character Sophie. Bob Saget did the honours for Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby in the original.

The news was met with glee by her co-star on social media.

The 34-year-old 'Younger' star wrote on an old photo of the pair on Instagram: “When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug from the deep web.(sic)"

Kim hit the headlines after she opted out of the HBO Max show ‘And Just Like That…’, a revamp of ‘Sex and the City’, which will feature her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, Cynthia Nixon, 55, and Kristin Davis, 56, who are reprising their beloved roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York respectively.

And the actress recently admitted she felt "lucky" to be in a position not to feel she had to step back into playing PR guru Samantha Jones again.

She said: “I’m lucky enough to have a choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it. It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something I really didn’t want to do.”