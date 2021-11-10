Val Chmerkovskiy has admitted it will “probably” be his last season on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The 35-year-old pro dancer and his celebrity partner, influencer Olivia Jade, 22, were eliminated from the series this week, and Val has admitted he has “no regrets” from his decade on the show.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably.

“I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

Val assured there was no “burned bridges” and he has been grateful for his time on ‘Dancing With the Stars'.

He said: “There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, with the production, with the show. I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Other professionals on the show - Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Artem Chigvintsev - have left and returned.

Following the duo’s dumping after dancing the Argentine tango on Janet Jackson Night, Oliva admitted her parents were “proud” of her after her time on the ABC show came to an end.

She said: “They are so proud of me for doing this show and they both were just like, ‘Hey, you did it. You tried your best. We’re proud of you for putting yourself out there and we love you.' "

Olivia's mother Lori Loughlin spent two months in jail in 2020 after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli - who was sentenced to five months in prison - were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 23, and Olivia, into the University of Southern California.