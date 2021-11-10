Jamie Dornan is an "irritating" parent.

The 39-year-old actor - who has daughters Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and two-year-old Alberta with wife Amelia Warner - sang around the house a lot while working on his new movie 'Belfast' and he loves the fact his kids will always be his "harshest critics".

He said: "I think my kids will always be my harshest critics, and I think that's a good thing also.

"I sing around the house a lot. I'm probably quite irritating to be around too much, but to get to do that within my profession is fun too."

Jamie plays a father of two older sons in the movie but his experience as a dad to young girls was still helpful in informing his performance.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I guess the difference is that my kids are a wee bit younger, .I'm only capable of producing girls, but I'm a father of two boys in this, which is different I guess to a certain extent.

"Understanding what putting your family first means, making sacrifices and making big decisions based on the betterment of your family and the safety of your family, yeah, I can understand what that is. So, being able to apply that to the character is something I considered."

The movie hasn't been released yet but is already generating a lot of awards speculation, though the actor is trying not to pay much attention.

He said: "It's exciting, but I don't think it's about that. I think it's all about enjoying the job that you do.

"It's really, like, sort of sports terminology, like take each job as it comes and enjoy each job while you're there. It's kind of a wee bit like that though. The rest of it is like, yeah if that happens, great, but you can't think about it too much."