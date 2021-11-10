Jared Leto was confused by Sir Ridley Scott's British slang on the set of 'House of Gucci'.

The 49-year-old US actor stars in the crime-drama movie, which tells the story of the 1995 murder of fashion house founder Maurizio Gucci, but Jared could not understand some of the words the director used.

He said: "Once in a while he'd say a word and you'd have no idea what he was talking about. You know that it's his English roots and as an American I'd just be lost for a moment. [He would] say 'bangers and mash' or something and I'd just be like 'Huh?, What?' "

But the singer-turned actor - who plays Gucci vice president Paolo Gucci - praised veteran director Ridley, 83, noting that he was "wonderful" to work with.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer also went on to gush about his experience working with pop superstar Lady Gaga on the movie.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker, 35, stars as convict Patrizia Reggiani in the film, a socialite who was accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Speaking at the UK premiere of 'House of Gucci' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday night (09.11.21), he said: "She's fantastic. [She's a] risk taker, a rule breaker. Just a great collaborator. I really appreciate the opportunity to work with her."

Other stars to walk the red carpet at Tuesday's star-studded premiere included Gaga, Cynthia Erivo - who will be taking the lead in the movie musical 'Wicked', alongside Ariana Grande - as well as Marvel actress Salma Hayek and fashion designer Ozwald Boateng.

Gaga recently opened up about the challenges of filming such a meaty role, describing the process as "psychologically difficult".

She said: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”