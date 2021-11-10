Ryan Reynolds would do “just about anything” for his children.

The 45-year-old actor described his three daughters - James, six, Inez, five, and Betty, two, who he shares with his wife Blake Lively, 34 - as “priceless” and he often "forsakes sleep" for the youngsters.

When asked what is invaluable to him, the ‘Red Notice’ star told 'Entertainment Tonight Canada': “Priceless? I mean I’d be an idiot not to say my children.

"I would do anything for my kids. Anyone who knows me that I will forsake sleep when I’m travelling somewhere. Usually I try to get back the same day so I can put them to bed and that kind of stuff.

“So I would do just about anything for my kids.”

Last month, the ‘Deadpool’ actor said he was taking a “little sabbatical” to allow some time to spend with his little ones before they “loathe” him.

He said: "For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me."

Ryan partly credited his ‘Spirited’ co-star and “wonderful human” Will Ferrell for giving him the idea.

He said: “Will is one of those people that is everything you wish, hope and pray that he would be off-screen as well. "He's just such a wonderful human being. So if anything, he gave me some major pause. He's a lot like me. Family means everything to him."

Ryan announced the news of his break from making movies on his Instagram, as he shared photos from the set of 'Spirited' - a revamped take on the Charles Dickens classic story 'A Christmas Carol', in which he will play Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he labelled "a dream come true".

He wrote in the caption: "Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true... Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. "These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both. (sic)"