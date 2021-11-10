Angelina Jolie hasn’t seen many of her films, because she is a “terrible critic”.

The ‘Eternals’ actress - who has starred in an array of Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Changeling’ - says she likes “the process” of making her movies much more than viewing them.

The 46-year-old actress said: “There’s quite a few few films of mine I’ve never seen, cause I like the process.

“I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought the it was going to be something else. So I'm a terrible critic.”

Despite her discomfort at watching herself on the big screen, Angelina admitted to making an exception for her new Marvel movie ‘Eternals’.

She told ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’: “I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it.”

The motion picture also stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Kumali Nanjiani.

Angelina also confessed to be in the know about all the Marvel movies because her kids - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 - are big fans of the franchise.

The ‘Mrs and Mrs Smith’ star said: “Well, I have six kids so I’ve been in the world for a while.”

They all - bar Pax - escorted their mother to the film's Los Angeles premiere in recycled garments from Angelina’s own closet, including Zahara’s silver sequinned Elie Saab couture, first worn on the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.

Angelina said: "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”