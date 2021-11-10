Iggy Azalea wants to "meet someone new".

The 31-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal her desire to find love - but Iggy's also joked that she doesn't "ever" want to leave her house.

The blonde beauty - who has previously dated the likes of Nick Young and Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I wanna meet someone new but I also don’t want to ever leave my house.

"It’s hard. Anyway. Still not leaving. (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker has a 17-month-old son called Onyx Kelly with Carti, and has been focusing her attention on the challenge of parenthood over recent months.

Iggy has also kept her Twitter followers up-to-date with her parenting struggles.

In a series of tweets, she shared: "My son loves popsicles so much he tries to convince me to give him one 3-4 times a day. So. now I’m up at 2am… Putting frozen orange juice ones I made into popsicle wrappers I saved - so he thinks they are legit.

"F***** hell.

"I’ve become the “we can make it at home” mom (sic)"

Iggy then posted a photo of what she'd done to satisfy her son's demands.

She added: "I hope it works lol (sic)"

Iggy previously insisted that she's enjoying life as a single woman.

The rap star split from Carti last year, but suggested she's not living with any regrets.

She wrote on Twitter at the time: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me. (sic)"

Iggy also claimed she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

The music star said: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"