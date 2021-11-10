Lauren Jauregui has been in her own "cave of thoughts" over the last three years.

The 25-year-old singer enjoyed huge success with Fifth Harmony before the girl group announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, and Lauren has been on an "introspective" journey since going solo.

Speaking about her years as a solo artist, she shared: "I would say they've been very healing and introspective.

"I've been very much in my own little cave of thoughts and experiences, and just figuring out what makes me happy, what brings me joy, and moving unapologetically in that truth."

Lauren's debut solo EP, 'Prelude', was released earlier this month.

And the brunette beauty admits that recording music helps her to "make sense of life".

Speaking to MTV, she reflected: "Art is my catharsis. Art is the way that I make sense of life, what I'm feeling, and what I'm experiencing.

"One of those things that I was going through a lot of in the group and outside of the group was anxiety and depression, which I found stemmed majorly from just this inner conflict that I had with deservability. Like deserving to feel safe, deserving to feel taken care of, deserving a trustworthy team that isn't going to do something behind my back."

Lauren also explained that recording music has helped her to feel "less alone".

She said: "I had to relearn how to live in joy and how to make that constant in my life. I'm grateful to create things that people can listen to and feel less alone. I want them to be able to sit with the songs and feel like [they’re] a sonic hug from me."