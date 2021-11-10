Camila Cabello has put her Los Angeles home on the market for $3.95 million.

The 'Havana' singer - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has listed her Mediterranean-style mansion for just shy of $4 million with Denise Rosner of Compass, People reports.

The spectacular property boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and covers 3,570 square feet in total.

The mansion also features a saltwater pool and a gourmet kitchen, as well as a recording studio, a barbecue area and even a fire pit.

The brunette beauty - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - has owned the property for around two years, but is now looking for a buyer.

Meanwhile, Camila recently revealed that she waited years to have her first kiss with Shawn.

The 24-year-old singer spent her teenage years lusting after Shawn, and she revealed how the situation inspired her single 'Don't Go Yet'.

She said: "It was so easy for me to write this song because it's such a vivid memory that I have from before my current boyfriend was my boyfriend.

"I remember us being like 16 or 17 and a few times - a handful of times - feeling like we were going to this after party or a party and I was like, 'This is the night, this is the night that we're finally gonna kiss and it's finally gonna turn into more than just a friendship.'"

However, things took a lot longer than Camila had hoped, with the pop star admitting she got "angry" when Shawn ignored her advances.

She said: "In my mind, I had these hopes of how the night was gonna play out. It would end with us taking tequila shots and kissing and falling in love with each other but it would always end with him being like, 'I got a performance tomorrow, I gotta go to sleep' and I would just get so angry and so sad."