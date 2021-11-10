Kendra Wilkinson's confidence came flooding back when she started shooting her new show.

The 36-year-old star regained the confidence she needed to start dating again after filming 'Kendra Sells Hollywood', which explores her experience in the real estate world.

The blonde beauty - who was previously married to NFL star Hank Baskett - explained: "The start of my show and the start of filming was [also] the start of my new … journey.

"Everything just started all at once, including the decision to start dating. It just kinda happened."

Kendra didn't actually have any plans to return to the dating game. However, her outlook was changed by her new show.

She told Us Weekly: "I needed to do some healing.

"When those cameras turned on - and I was ready to start my new career - all my confidence just came back all at once. I don’t know what happened. It wasn’t ego. It was confidence."

Kendra also revealed how the show blurred the lines between business and pleasure.

She shared: "I found myself at this business dinner and then I was like, ‘Wait, what is this? Is [this] a business dinner, or is this a date?’ I can’t tell. And he’s like, 'Well, what do you want it to be?'

"And this is all on camera. I swear to God, I went red. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.’ You see me die of embarrassment."

Kendra previously gave her fans an insight into her six-part reality series.

Speaking about 'Kendra Sells Hollywood', she explained: "I've been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans. Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This 'girl next door' is ready to compete with the big guns!"