Sir Elton John feels "blessed and lucky" after being made Order of the Companions of Honour by Prince Charles.

The 74-year-old singer received the award - which is a recognition for his outstanding achievements - from the future monarch in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (10.11.21), and Elton subsequently insisted that he remains as enthusiastic as ever about his career.

Elton - who walked with the aid of a stick after undergoing hip surgery - said: "I’ve had an amazing life, music has been my life, and I got this for music and for work for charity.

"I may not look as if I’m 100 percent fit - but I’m not quite - but I’m still raring to go and I’ve got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes.

"So this is just a reminder that there’s more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great - I’m so lucky."

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker's farewell tour has been postponed because of his hip problem.

However, he's due to return to the stage next year, and Elton insists he can't wait to hit the road.

The singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - told ITV News: "I’ve had a hip replacement but I’m full of beans and I’m full of zest, but this is just a prompter to say ‘come on you’ve got more to do now’."

Elton has also worked with a host of younger artists over the years.

And the chart-topping star admits he has a particularly close friendship with Ed Sheeran.

He said: "I used to manage Ed for the first three albums and we’ve always been great friends, we’ve always been close - I give him advice and he gives me advice, it’s just a lovely friendship."