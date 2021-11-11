Matthew McConaughey is not “anti-vaccinating children” against COVID-19 but wanted more information before he did.

The 52-year-old actor nipped any rumours in the bud about believing in “conspiracy theories” about the vaccine and denied being opposed to vaccine mandates - but said he would not be getting his youngest children inoculated against the virus until more information became available to him - after the CDC gave the go-ahead to allow 5 to 11 year olds to get a Pfizer COVID-19 shot.

Matthew - who has Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with wife Camila Ales - wrote on Instagram: "When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, 'I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet.' What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate.”

The 'Dazed and Confused' actor called out "clickbait headlines" and their claims of being anti-vaccinating kids, saying his eldest child has gotten his jab.

He continued: What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

The ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ star’s post ended with “I appreciate the ear and the clarity” and reminded his followers to “just keep livin’".

Matthew's clarification came after he declared he was not anti-vaxx but “couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids” during an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this week.

He said: “Right now, I’m not vaccinating mine, I’ll tell you that.”

The ‘Interstellar’ actor - who along with his wife is vaccinated against coronavirus - said he “chose” to get his shot instead of being motivated by the mandate.

He continued: “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.”

Matthew outlined that he and Camila had opted to “go slow” with vaccinating their children “even before COVID.”

He also said: "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information. There's gonna come a time, though — and there has already in these last two years, obviously — there'll come a time where you're gonna have to roll the dice one way or the other and go, where are the numbers in my favor? I'm vaccinated. Wife's vaccinated. ... We're over here just trying to live as healthy a lifestyle as possible, but I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet."