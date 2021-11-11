A second man has agreed a plea deal for supplying the drugs that led to Mac Miller's fatal overdose.

The 'Self Care' hitmaker - whose real name was Malcolm McCormick - died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose and now the US Department of Justice have announced 38-year-old Ryan Michael Reavis is expected to plead guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl as part of his role in the supply chain.

The justice department said: "At the direction of co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter...Reavis knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit."

The case against Pettit is pending, and he is scheduled to go on trial in March 2022, while last month, Walter also agreed to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl.

In his plea agreement, Reavis admitted to knowing the pills he supplied "contained fentanyl or some other controlled substance."

The justice department have alleged: "Shortly after Reavis distributed the fentanyl-laced pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills" to the 'Circles' rapper.

Mac later ingested the counterfeit pills, along with alcohol and cocaine, which lead to his tragic death.

It was previously revealed Walter "knowingly and intentionally directed Ryan Michael Reavis to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills, to Cameron James Pettit" on 4 September 2018.

Documents relating to Walter's plea deal told how he "knew that the pills that he directed Reavis to give to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance, and at all relevant times intended for Reavis to distribute the pills to Pettit. "

They added: "Later that evening, at defendant's direction, Reavis delivered the pills to Pettit. Shortly thereafter, Pettit distributed these pill containing fentanyl to M.M."

According to prosecutors, Mac "would not have died from an overdose" if it wasn't for the fentanyl in the pills.

It is not yet known what possible sentence Reavis will receive, but Walter faces between 17 and 21 years in prison, in addition to a $1 million fine.