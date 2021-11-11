Jay-Z and fragrance firm's lawsuits thrown out by Supreme Court

Jay-Z and fragrance firm Parlux's respective lawsuits against each other have been thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Parlux Fragrances, Inc., a luxury fragrance manufacturer, had filed to sue the music mogul over breach of contract, and he subsequently submitted a countersuit, but both were rejected at a court in Manhattan on Wednesday (10.11.21) over a lack of evidence of the claims.

The original papers were filed in January 2016, with Parlux claiming the '99 Problems' rapper had allegedly not completed promo for their “Gold Jay-Z" cologne line.

While the 51-year-old record producer - who is married to Beyonce - had claimed he was owed royalties.

Jay-Z attended the trial last month, and upon learning the verdict, he said: “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times."

Meanwhile, the 'Crazy in Love' star recently caused a stir after he quit Instagram after just a day.

Jay-Z joined the platform last Tuesday (02.11.21), but, despite amassing more than 1.8 million followers, his account was later removed.

During his brief time on Instagram, the hip-hop legend only followed his wife, and his first post and Instagram Story featured a countdown and poster for the release of the new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'.

Jay-Z serves as a producer for the film - which launched on the streaming platform last Wednesday (03.11.21) - and also wrote the music.

The Western - which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival last month - stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and more.

As well as only following each other on Instagram, Jay-Z and Beyonce have collaborated musically, toured together, and, most recently, joined forces for Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.

The couple - who have daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together - recently pledged $2 million to fund college scholarships as they teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to fund places at five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) via their charities BeyGOOD and Shawn Carter Foundation.

