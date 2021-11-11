Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry were about to explore fertility treatment before she fell pregnant naturally.

The 'Bad Habits' singer has hailed his 15-month-old daughter Lyra "a miracle" because his spouse discovered she was expecting their first child at a time when they had been meeting with doctors to look into potential medical reasons why she hadn't fallen pregnant despite trying "for a while".

Ed admitted: “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up."

The pair had undergone tests and were preparing to explore treatment options when they returned from a trip to Antarctica, but Cherry fell pregnant naturally while they were there, prompting the couple to use the continent as their daughter's middle name.

Speaking on US radio show 'The Breakfast Club', Ed said: “I did think it was a miracle, so that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.”

But the 30-year-old singer doesn't think Lyra will be impressed when she's told about the origins of her unusual middle name when she's older.

He laughed: “She’ll get older and be like, ‘Urgh’!"

Ed - who married his childhood friend in 2019 - believes taking the pressure off trying to get pregnant helped them to conceive while they were away.

He said: “A lot of it is mental. It’s about relaxing.

“So many of my friends have been trying different things like IVF or making sure you’re having sex at the right time on the right day, and then they go to a wedding and get p***** and relax and they get pregnant.”

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker appreciates now that it is a "real blessing" to have children because of his and his wife's struggles.

He said: “It’s not a given. It is a real blessing when it happens.”