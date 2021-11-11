Paulina Porizkova has thanked Sarah Jessica Parker for making her not "feel a freak for ageing" by embracing her silver hair.

The 56-year-old model has hailed the 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That...' actress, also 56, for "representing" other women their age who choose not to dye their grey locks.

In an Instagram post this week, the catwalk beauty penned alongside photos of the pair: "I’ve been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think “oh thank you thank you!”

Someone who is my age who looks like me. I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it.

Representation!

She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging - because fashionable, beautiful, stylish her - is doing it too. And she looks amazing.

"Once again, this is not to in anyway slight those who chose different options. You should do exactly what makes you feel best about yourself. That little whiff of confidence a tweak may give you can translate into a ton of opportunity. Carpe diem! (sic)"

On the ageism women who opt to display their natural hair colour face, she added: "My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it - without much representation.

I can’t wait to see “And Just Like That”. @sarahjessicaparker @justlikethatmax #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #agingiscool (sic)"

Actress and hair model Andie MacDowell, 63, who also advocates for grey hair, commented: “Both gorgeous more beautiful because of time just like men and fine wine.”

Paulina's post comes after Sarah Jessica admitted she thinks the chatter about her appearance is "misogynist".

The 'Failure to Launch' star believes that she and the other female cast members of 'And Just Like That...' - such as Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon - are treated differently to their male counterparts.

She said: "There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’

"I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people."

And the Carrie Bradshaw actress feels particularly frustrated by the critical comments on social media, and thinks she'll always be criticised, irrespective of how she looks.

She said earlier this week in a cover interview with Vogue: "It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.

"I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?"