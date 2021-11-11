Lady Gaga has joined TikTok.

The 35-year-old star made her debut on the social media platform earlier this week in order to showcase her look for the 'House of Gucci' world premiere in London.

In the short clip, Gaga - who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) who was sent to prison in 1997 for arranging his murder - says the film’s tagline, “Father, Son and House of Gucci", before twirling to reveal her purple Gucci gown, which was featured as a part of the ‘Love Gucci’ fashion show earlier this month.

Gaga previously revealed she had "studied everything" about Patrizia ahead of filming.

She said: “What was so important to me was that I dove in on a personal level to understand what happened in her real life, and what was happening in the script, in her real life, I studied everything.”

And the 'Just Dance' singer shared how much the role meant to her, labelling it “the honour of my life” despite it leaving her with “psychological difficulty”.

She elaborated: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

Gaga admitted to using an Italian accent for nine months and while not filming, she “never broke”.

She went on: “It is three years since I started working on it [House of Gucci] and I will be fully honest and transparent: I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her.”

When the ‘Born this Way’ singer was announced to play her, Patrizia herself expressed she was “quite annoyed” with Gaga for not contacting her.

She told an Italian reporter: “I am quite annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet me.”