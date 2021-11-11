Andy Dick has been arrested for allegedly hitting his partner with a bottle.

The 55-year-old comedian reportedly got into an argument with his boyfriend at his Los Angeles home on Monday (08.11.21) and thinks got physical as the row escalated.

When cops arrived at the abode, they arrested Andy for felony domestic battery but he was released around three hours later after posting bond of $50,000, TMZ reports.

Sources told the outlet this is the second time in as many months that police have been called to Andy's house over domestic disputes as in October, he allegedly hit his boyfriend in the face with a frying pan.

In June, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a deadly weapon and was released from jail after posting bond.

His fiancee at the time, Elisa Jordana, spoke out about the incident at the time.

She said: “I saw pictures, I saw the video; it’s not good. It was the worst week with him. Every day there was some sort of problem.”

She later admitted things were "not going too great" with Andy after she talked about his arrest.

She said: “He’s mad at me. I regret saying it, but I want to help. I want someone to help me. It’s very hard dealing with these things. I love Andy and he is the best in many ways. In hindsight maybe I shouldn’t have said anything, but I did. And I feel alone.

“He’s a cute guy. A talented guy. He’s helped me tremendously, he makes me laugh, he has a lot of characteristics that are really good,” she added.

The 'Less Than Perfect' actor was previously sentenced to 14 days in jail for sexual battery in 2019 after squeezing a random woman's butt in the street and failing to complete his community service.

And in 2018, he was charged with misdemeanour sexual battery after an Uber driver accused him of grabbing his crotch.

In October 2019, video circulated of him getting into a fight with an Uber Eats delivery driver.

A spokesperson for Andy declined to comment on his recent arrest.