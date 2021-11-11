Bethesda boss Todd Howard has admitted his son has trolled him over 'The Elder Scrolls VI'.

The gaming chief has acknowledged how fans around the world are waiting for the highly anticipated sequel and admitted even his own son is pestering him for an update.

During a Reddit AMA this week: "We know it's a long wait, we're with you. For Father's Day this year my son gave me a card that said, 'You're an amazing Dad, but where's TES6?' "

Howard also opened up on the upcoming 'Starfield' game and confirmed plans to showcase the title next summer.

Asked if the game will have a similar impact to 'Skyrim', he responded: "We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer.

"We're happy with the advancements we've been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game."

The boss noted the tough 'Fallout 76' launch - which he admitted "let people down" has made Bethesda "much better developers in the end", as they've learned from their mistakes.

And on the topic of the 'Fallout' TV show, he didn't reveal much but did say he's "really excited" to be working on the project with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and he said the series is "moving head" at Amazon.