Paulina Porizkova is grateful to Sarah Jessica Parker for embracing her gray hair.

The 56-year-old model thinks it is great the 'And Just Like That...' actress isn't afraid to embrace the signs of ageing such as her changing hair colour and thanked the star for not trying to change her appearance.

The supermodel wrote in the caption of an edited side-by-side Instagram of the pair: “I’ve been seeing photos of Sarah Jessica Parker in the media, and every time I think, 'Oh thank thank you’.”

"Someone who is my age who looks like me. I see my lines and droops and silver roots mirrored, and I love it.

"Representation!"

Paulina - who has sons Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 23, with late estranged husband Ric Ocasek - admitted seeing Sarah, also 56, make her feel less of a "freak" for ageing gracefully.

She continued: “She makes me feel like I’m not a freak for aging - because fashionable, beautiful and stylish her - is doing it too.”

But Paulina insisted her post wasn't a "slight" against those who chose "different options", but she was simply highlighting the lack of representation in certain quarters.

She continued: "Once again, this is not to in anyway slight those who chose different options. You should do exactly what makes you feel best about yourself. That little whiff of confidence a tweak may give you can translate into a ton of opportunity. Carpe diem!

"My point is only that aging women have been nearly erased from the media, leaving those of us who want to, or try or would at least try to embrace it - without much representation."

Her comments came after the 'Sex and the City' actress branded gossip about her grey locks "misogynist chatter".

She said: “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.

"‘Grey hair, grey hair, grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say.

"She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.”