The 'Far Cry 6' Vaas: Insanity DLC is set to launch on November 16.

Ubisoft has confirmed the downloadable content will be available next week on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 and on PC via both the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, while Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna and Stadia subscribers can also join in the fun.

The DLC sees gamers take control of the 'Far Cry 3' villain, which sees 'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando reprise his role.

The DLC description teases: "Starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves, players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of Vaas' psyche.

"Blending intense action and storytelling, 'Vaas: Insanity' will provide a unique opportunity to better understand Vaas' past, personal demons, and motivations."

The content is part of what the studio has hailed its most ambitious post-launch DLC in the franchise's history.

There will be more free and paid content, which includes crossover missions involving 'Stranger Things', 'Rambo' and Danny Trejo, as well as expansion packs focused on villains from previous titles, such as Far Cry 5's Joseph Seed and Far Cry 4's Pagan Min.