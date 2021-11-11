Frank Miller considers Michael Keaton to be the best Batman.

The legendary comic book writer – who inspired the films 'Sin City' and Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' Batman trilogy – has revealed that Keaton is the finest actor to have portrayed the Caped Crusader.

Asked for his favourite on-screen Batman, Frank told the Metro newspaper: "That is really tough. It goes down to two. As a child I absolutely adored the Adam West version on TV.

"And this is going to get me in trouble but I was thoroughly impressed with Michael Keaton's version. I thoroughly enjoyed it, particularly his version of Bruce Wayne. He brought more emotional intensity to that part than anybody else."

Frank shared directing duties with Robert Rodriguez on the 2005 film adaptation of 'Sin City' and the sequel 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For' and revealed that he would be prepared to direct another picture.

The 64-year-old writer said: "Only if I can! Absolutely. It was such a pleasure and, thanks to Robert Rodriguez, it was made technologically possible."

Despite his work inspiring various Batman movies, Frank admits that he was "not hands-on at all" during the making of the blockbusters.

He explained: "Let's say, it's a complex relationship. I was not hands-on at all making those movies."

Miller also revealed that he made his version of Batman an older character as he didn't want to be as old as the iconic hero.

He recalled: "I will say that when I was approached to work on Batman by the editor-in-chief at DC Comics, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I was only a few weeks away from turning the ripe old age of 30 and I was dreading it. And I thought, I could never be as old as Batman! So I made Batman the impossibly old age of 50.

"I thought 50 meant you'd be arthritic and that your knees would always ache. So much of what I did in 'Dark Knight' was about this cranky old man in a batsuit."