The Game Awards 2021 will feature between 40 and 50 games.

With the ceremony being both a chance to honour the best of the year in gaming while also showcasing new titles, organiser Geoff Keighley has given some hints of what to expect.

He told the Epic Games website that 40 to 50 games will appear in "some way or another", with new game announcements clocking in the double digits.

On a possible reason for the huge line-up, he pondered: "I do think generally, that because of the pandemic, developers are late on their games, things are being delayed, there's just a lot of churn.

“So I think we benefited in that we are kind of a big event that people know is happening, and it doesn't require people physically flying anywhere to see.

“It's definitely a very busy year in terms of the number of games we’re being pitched. We're blessed that pretty much every developer and publisher wants to have some degree of content on the show.”

He didn't given further details on the specific titles, but he said many will drop in 2022 and 2023, while some will give more insight into what the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are capable of.

He said: "I still feel like we've only kind of sort of touched the surface of what's possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so I think you'll see some stuff in the show that is truly pretty stunning.

"We'll see footage of games that will remind people that the best of this industry is still to come.”