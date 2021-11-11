Twitter will now show full-sized image previews on the web.

The update that removed the social media platform's auto-cropping on its Android and iOS apps, meaning that users will see images in their entirety on their timeline as they scroll through Twitter on their web browser.

The same goes for when a user posts images of their own as they will be able to see an accurate preview of the image that doesn't appear oddly formatted when you post it.

The ongoing changes to Twitter's photo settings stem from the auto-crop controversy last year, when some users noticed that Twitter's auto-cropping algorithm may favour white faces over black faces - resulting in a crop that showed white faces more prominently.

The company looked into the issue and found that its auto-crop algorithm wasn't biased but still disabled it just in case.

Twitter Support confirmed the changes in a post, writing: "This is now available on web!

"Pic looking good in the Tweet composer? That’s how it will look on the timeline."

The firm has also made it easier to search for tweets from a specific account.

The social media platform has added a search button on profile pages that will allow any user to search through tweets from other accounts on the site in a much more concise way than was previously available.

Searching for specific tweets isn’t a new feature, but previously you had to use a special format – consisting of “from:[Twitter handle] [search term]” – in the regular Twitter search box, which isn’t as accessible as the new format.