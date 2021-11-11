Dixie and Charli D'Amelio will star in a new Snap Original series.

The TikTok star siblings will go head-to-head in a series of epic challenges for 'Charli Vs Dixie'.

The sisters will compete in challenges like dodgeball, tattoo art, cake decorating and fashion designing challenges to find out which one comes out on top. The winner will also receive $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

Dixie will be playing for the mental health organisation Active Minds and Charli for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The pair will battle it out in challenges that will test their bravery, athleticism and ingenuity in a bid to win the cash for charity.

The tasks range from tattoo art and cake decorating judged by Kenzie Ziegler to wacky fashion designs with Gigi Gorgeous.

HGTV star Rachel Taylor will give Charli and Dixie a lesson in home demolition to see which sister is the best at wielding a sledgehammer.

The pair will also be joined by Jack and James Wright for a dodgeball tournament with Scott Evans hosting a D'Amelio family game night.

The 10-part series premieres on Snapchat this Saturday (13.11.21) and will air new episodes every other day.

Charlie and Dixie D'Amelio said: "Our family and friends really put us to the test with some really fun challenges from zipping through an obstacle course, to wilderness bootcamp, to testing our pizza making skills and even giving tattoos!

"Nothing was off-limits when it came to the show."