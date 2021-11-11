Rita Ora, Winnie Harlow, Ryan Tedder, Olly Alexander and more are set to present prizes at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

The annual ceremony will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14, and a host of stars are set to dish out the awards on the night.

Also taking on presenting duties alongside the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker, supermodel, One Republic frontman and Years & Years star will be WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, chart-topping DJ-and-producer Joel Corry and Brazilian musician Manu Gavassi.

The latest names added to the list of attendees comes after the likes of Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, and YUNGBLUD were added to the bill.

As well as the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker, Dan Reynolds and co, and the 'cotton candy' rocker, alt-pop stars Griff and girl in red will be taking to the EMAs stage.

For Ed, who is nominated for five prizes, it will mark his third performance at the bash, having played and hosted the awards in Milan in 2015, and performed in Glasgow the year before.

Imagine Dragons will perform their new single 'Enemy' with rapper J.I.D, while they have received nods for Best Rock and Best Group.

The 'Thunder' rocks last played the European Music Awards in Amsterdam back in 2013.

Best Alternative nominee, YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dom Harrison - will have the crowd rocking when he performs his recent hit, 'Fleabag', while rising Best New nominee Griff and Norwegian artist girl in red, who are both up for Best Push artist, will be making their EMAs debut.

Previously announced performers include Maluma, Maneskin, Kim Petras and host Saweetie and World Stage headliner OneRepublic. Additional acts and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations, with eight nods.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will broadcast on MTV UK on Sunday, November 14, at 9pm GMT and on Channel 5 at 11pm GMT.