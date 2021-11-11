Behati Prinsloo is "leaving it up to fate" when it comes to having more children.

The 33-year-old model - who has Dusty Rose, five, and Gio, three, with husband Adam Levine - admitted she couldn't even "think about" having more kids when her daughters were very young but after seeing how they behaved together during the coronavirus pandemic, she's keeping the door open on the possibility of another baby, particularly because she always dreamed of having a large family.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it.'

"You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.

"I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

The couple have been married for seven years and Behati thinks being "best friends" with the Maroon 5 frontman has been key to their successful marriage because they always want to spend time together.

She said: "I think at the core of it, we're truly best friends. And we really get each other on a deeper level.

"So, when there's a lot going on, and he's on tour and I'm busy and the kids and stuff, we have so much fun together that we always want to be together. So we make that happen.

"It comes really easily. It's tough with life happening and work and everything going on to always find that time.

"But, I think we've set a pretty high standard for us as a couple, individual, the two of us, aside from the kids and family and all of that, to really just make sure we're good. And if we're good, the kids are good, our families are good. So we're just a good team."