Kris Jenner wished her “precious” granddaughter Dream a happy fifth birthday.

The 66-year-old grandmother shared a tribute to her granddaughter - the only daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, and his ex-partner Blac Chyna, 33, on social media, saying she brought “joy” and “happiness” to the family.

Kris - who gets her 10 grandchildren to call her “Lovey” - wrote in the snap of the pair of them together: "You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!" she wrote. "You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!!"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' matriarch continued with the praise: "You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins.”

Cousins on her dad's side are the children of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick; Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, nine, Reign Disick, six. Also Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West's kids; North West, eight, Saint West, five, Chicago West, three and Pslam West, two. Khloe Kardashian has True Thompson, three, whilst Kylie Jenner has Stormi Webster, three, who is due to become a big sister soon. The only one of her paternal aunts to not have kids is supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Reclusive Rob - who big sister Khloe told ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host Andy Cohen was "doing well" but “needed a break” from fame - also posted a birthday message for his “best friend", along with adorable photos of her.

The proud father gushed: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo.”